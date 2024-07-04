Witnesses requested
Day 2 in the murder trial and again without a verdict
Day 2 in the murder trial of a Bosnian man stabbed to death in Marchtrenk. The public prosecutor assumes that the crime was premeditated, the lawyer assumes "putative self-defense" and at most bodily harm. But there will still be no verdict today in Wels.
The accused businessman, a 40-year-old Montenegrin, confessed to killing his employee of the same age with five stabs on March 31 of the previous year. Out of jealousy, because he believed that his wife was having a "fling" with the Bosnian. He then called his wife from a coffee house, confessed to the crime and threatened to kill her too.
"Felt threatened himself"
Clearly murder for public prosecutor Christoph Weber. But lawyer Andreas Mauhart hopes to get his client out of the noose. Because he says that the 40-year-old was afraid himself, believed that his opponent was armed and therefore stabbed him before he could attack. "Putative self-defense" is the technical term.
Drug abuse
All of this was already discussed on the first day of the trial, and today, Thursday, the forensic doctor and a toxicologist are to have their say in order to explain the accused's cocaine abuse and the effects on his mood and perception. But a verdict is not to be expected. The lawyer has requested two more witnesses, who will only have time next week. This means there will be a third day of trial
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
