Speculator Benko had a “beer mat” bill

"No decision without consulting Benko"

The investigators refer, for example, to the testimony of a senior bank employee who, under an obligation to tell the truth, "made it explicitly clear that it had always been clear to him during the negotiations that René Benko had made the final decision". The witness also had the impression that the long-standing Signa CFO Manuel Pirolt "did not make any decisions without consulting René Benko". This was also made clear in an email regarding the shifting of assets around the Lake Garda villas, in which Pirolt "asked Benko how to proceed".