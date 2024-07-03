Children robbed, humiliated: Teenager sentenced

Further acts

The 15-year-old also had to answer for a second fact, which is also unlikely to happen every day. On 8 May 2024, the boy, who had been placed in a crisis center, went to the Prater with a younger roommate on the boy's eleventh birthday. After some time, he tried to get the boy to sell drugs in the Venediger Au by telling him that he would otherwise kill him. Because the eleven-year-old refused, he was beaten in the face by the 15-year-old and another 14-year-old, who was now held responsible as the third defendant.