More than just a rumor! Bayern jewel to Sturm?

Sturm, who can always throw the "treat" of a Champions League spot into the contract negotiations, are said to have prevailed over some well-known international competition in the race for the attacking midfielder. Zvonarek, who played mainly in the Bavarian regional league, made five appearances for the Bayern professionals. On his debut in the starting eleven against Wolfsburg last May, the jewel with a market value of three million scored after just four minutes in the Allianz Arena.