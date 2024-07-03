Sustainable projects
How to make good use of the last week of school
To make good use of the last week of school, sustainability days are being organized at a Klagenfurt technical college. 30 school classes are actively involved in several projects.
"Once the grades have been entered, it's important to make the last week of school as attractive as possible. That's why we came up with the idea of organizing three sustainability days this year," says Harald Grünanger, Head of Department at HTL Mössingerstraße in Klagenfurt.
Based on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, which are to be implemented worldwide by 2030, all year groups, i.e. a total of 30 school classes, each came up with a project to contribute to a green future.
While some are out collecting garbage with their teachers in the direction of the Klagenfurt hut or removing neophytes with a hunter, others are helping out at the Caritas food bank or in the Red Cross second-hand store.
Instead of sticking themselves somewhere, our pupils should learn how sustainability really works.
Hubert Lutnik, Direktor
In the spirit of animal welfare, they visit a branch of the Aiderbichl estate and take a closer look at the bee trail of the partner grammar school with a beekeeper. Within the house, common rooms are embellished with recycled materials and appliances are made to work again in the repair café.
Award for the best projects
"Instead of being stuck somewhere, our pupils should learn how sustainability really works," says Headmaster Hubert Lutnik. The young people are enthusiastic: "The days are great, we learn a lot!" Incidentally, the best three projects are rewarded with prize money for the class treasury.
