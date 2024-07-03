The “rucksack” is gone after victory over Austria

Five-man back line brought success

The ÖFB team's far too high scoring victory in Vienna was also additional motivation for many of his players. "We wanted to stop Austria," said Montella. He succeeded by switching to a three- or five-man back line. "But it's not about tactics or the match plan, it's about the soul of the team," emphasized the 50-year-old. "You can only win games like this if the team really has a soul. I saw that here - and that makes me very, very proud."