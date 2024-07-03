"Terrible stigma"
The “rucksack” is gone after victory over Austria
It was a small satisfaction. The sting for Vincenzo Montella was deep after a 6-1 defeat in the test against Austria in March. The Italian was even asked after the game in Vienna whether he wanted to step down as Turkey's team manager. Three months later, he got his revenge in the European Championship round of 16 on Tuesday.
"It was a terrible stain on my career," said Montella. "This was the team I was waiting for to get rid of this rucksack."
The former Italian international striker did not want to talk about "revenge" after the 2:1 win in Leipzig. "I have great respect for Austria, for their head coach. I respect their match plan, the style of play they have implemented." Like players, however, coaches are also competitive people. "I had this competitive instinct in me because I wanted to change that result. It was just a friendly at the time, but there's no such thing as friendlies at international level."
Five-man back line brought success
The ÖFB team's far too high scoring victory in Vienna was also additional motivation for many of his players. "We wanted to stop Austria," said Montella. He succeeded by switching to a three- or five-man back line. "But it's not about tactics or the match plan, it's about the soul of the team," emphasized the 50-year-old. "You can only win games like this if the team really has a soul. I saw that here - and that makes me very, very proud."
Montella only took up his post in Turkey last September. Now the country is already dreaming of successes like those under his good friend Fatih Terim or Senol Günes. "They are monuments of Turkish soccer," said the Italian about the two coaching stars. Under Günes, Turkey sensationally finished third in the 2002 World Cup, and under Terim they reached the semi-finals of the 2008 European Championship in Vienna.
Headache
16 years later, the Turks are back in the last eight of a continental final round for the first time. The Netherlands await them there on Saturday (9pm) in Berlin. While captain Hakan Calhanoglu, who was suspended against the ÖFB team, is available again, as is defender Samet Akaydin, Orkun Kökcü and Ismail Yuksek are both missing due to their second yellow card of the tournament. "That's giving me a bit of a headache," said Montella.
Nevertheless, belief in another coup is high - not least among the many people of Turkish origin in Germany. The love and support, but also the responsibility, can be felt every day, explained Montella. "We have a huge following. I am very happy to have made the Turks a little proud." There was special praise for young star Arda Güler, who he deployed in an unfamiliar role as a center forward: "He ran more than I've ever seen. He really played for the team."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.