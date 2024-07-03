Rangnick: “Feels pointless and undeserved!”

Ralf Rangnick (Austria team manager): "When you see everything we put into this game today and how many scoring chances we missed, the whole thing feels pretty grotesque and surreal. I don't think the team that was the better team over the whole game won. But that's not what the play-off is about. The play-off is about deciding games. The only criticism is that we didn't score enough goals and that we didn't defend well twice from set pieces. We knew that the Turks have big players with strong headers, but we still expect to defend better in such situations. The first was half an own goal when the ball slipped through the back of the net. For the second goal, we had our players with the strongest headers right in that area. From that moment on, it was even more difficult. After 2-1, we still had so many great opportunities and in the last second of the game, the way the goalkeeper held the ball there was incredible. After 2-1, the Turks just defended with man and mouse. I still can't believe that we're actually going home tomorrow. It feels pointless and undeserved. No blame to the team, we did well. Even today. We just lacked the necessary luck. If the game had gone into extra time, we would have won."