Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bang before the election

SPÖ-Kampus withdraws from provincial politics

Nachrichten
03.07.2024 09:05

A bang before the state elections: Doris Kampus will no longer be standing for election and will then take her hat off as Social Welfare Councillor. She wants to concentrate fully on her role as chairwoman of the SPÖ Graz.

comment0 Kommentare

"Our roadmap for Graz - a city in which everyone is doing well" - this was the title of a press conference at the red party headquarters in Graz with the red Deputy Governor Anton Lang: Provincial Councillor Doris Kampus is retiring from provincial politics and will certainly not be part of the next government!

Following the resignation of Franz Voves, Michael Schickhofer took over the helm of the Styrian SPÖ in June 2015 and brought the then Head of Department for Provincial and Municipal Development in the Province of Styria into the provincial government. She took over the areas of social affairs, employment and integration.

Party leader Anton Lang and Doris Kampus (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Party leader Anton Lang and Doris Kampus
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

Concentration on task as SPÖ Graz leader
In September 2022, Kampus succeeded Michael Ehmann as executive chairwoman of the Graz SPÖ. Last year, she took over the chair as the new leader of the Graz Red Party.

In this role, she now wants to focus entirely on the 2026 municipal elections in the provincial capital, where the SPÖ is known to be at rock bottom. Although it is part of the coalition with the KPÖ and the Greens, it is not represented in the city government due to the recent very weak election results.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jörg Schwaiger
Jörg Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf