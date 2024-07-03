Bang before the election
SPÖ-Kampus withdraws from provincial politics
A bang before the state elections: Doris Kampus will no longer be standing for election and will then take her hat off as Social Welfare Councillor. She wants to concentrate fully on her role as chairwoman of the SPÖ Graz.
"Our roadmap for Graz - a city in which everyone is doing well" - this was the title of a press conference at the red party headquarters in Graz with the red Deputy Governor Anton Lang: Provincial Councillor Doris Kampus is retiring from provincial politics and will certainly not be part of the next government!
Following the resignation of Franz Voves, Michael Schickhofer took over the helm of the Styrian SPÖ in June 2015 and brought the then Head of Department for Provincial and Municipal Development in the Province of Styria into the provincial government. She took over the areas of social affairs, employment and integration.
Concentration on task as SPÖ Graz leader
In September 2022, Kampus succeeded Michael Ehmann as executive chairwoman of the Graz SPÖ. Last year, she took over the chair as the new leader of the Graz Red Party.
In this role, she now wants to focus entirely on the 2026 municipal elections in the provincial capital, where the SPÖ is known to be at rock bottom. Although it is part of the coalition with the KPÖ and the Greens, it is not represented in the city government due to the recent very weak election results.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
