EM & election campaign fever
How “King Football” also helps to govern politics
Between the green pitch and the green table: King soccer has also long been involved in red-white-red domestic politics. Numerous top politicians attend national team matches in the hope of scoring political points. The football-loving political scientist Peter Filzmaier is already warning against "over-staging".
The interview that FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker gave to ORF presenter Armin Wolf on ZIB2 was remarkable in many respects. "I'm also happy about our national team winning their group. But I don't understand why the Federal Chancellor and the Vice-Chancellor then turn up in the team cabin and drink the beer there, but don't manage to get a ministerial council together," explained the eloquent blue general live on ORF.
It was a message that he was determined to get across without being asked, because Hafenecker, as a political professional, also knows that the black-green federal government is currently surfing at least a little on the wave of success of our team kickers. "When you win and are successful, it creates a sense of unity and identification effects, which government parties in particular like to make use of," explains political scientist Peter Filzmaier.
Danger of "over-staging"
However, according to the expert, politicians must also be careful that surfing along on the wave of success does not turn into a belly flop. Filzmaier identifies the danger of "over-staging" and advises the parties: "These effects will be difficult to maintain". And the political penalty shoot-out is only on election day, September 29.
From the Federal President downwards, several top Austrian politicians published postings, pictures and videos in the run-up to the round of 16 or during the red-white-red group stage. Chancellor Karl Nehammer not only visited the team players in the dressing room, but also attended the match with Finance Minister Magnus Brunner and German Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner beforehand.
Green sports minister and vice-chancellor Werner Kogler used his stay in Berlin not only to visit the stadium, but also for an exchange with ex-Rapid footballer Christopher Trimmel, who now plays for Union Berlin, and working talks with his German party and ministerial colleague Cem Özdemir.
NEOS youngster Yannick Shetty also kept his fingers crossed for the team on site and posted a "goosebumps video" of the Poland game. "If the fans have their way, then we're already European champions. Let's go lads," can be read under an Instagram post by outgoing National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka live from Berlin.
SPD Chancellor Scholz criticized
The political appropriation of the European Championship spectacle is also a topic for our neighbors in Germany. SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz, for example, was criticized for his "tired appearances" in the stadium. "He looks like a foreign body in the stands," criticized sports journalist Lucas Vogelsang on the well-known talk show "Markus Lanz". "As a soccer fan, seeing him in the stands makes him seem foreign, strange," he said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.