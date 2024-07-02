Ukraine: Orban proposes ceasefire to Zelenskyi

Orban continues to maintain close relations with Moscow despite the Russian war of aggression that has been going on for more than two years. The Hungarian head of government has repeatedly delayed sanctions against Russia and financial aid from the EU for Kiev. He also criticized the opening of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine. In October 2023, Orban took part in a summit in Beijing together with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. It was the first meeting between an EU head of state or government and Putin since the start of the war.