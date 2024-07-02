51 Styrian municipalities have hardly any funds left

Bruck: Little advance information for the state

SPÖ leader Lang did, however, provide some insight into the fact that communication with Bruck on June 18 was in need of improvement. On the evening of that day, SPÖ mayor Andrea Winkelmeier communicated the budget freeze she had imposed. There had been phone calls between her and the municipal supervisory authority and between Lang's office and the city councillor for finance, but there had been no mention of a budget freeze.