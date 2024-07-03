Recognizing your own ancestors on the cathedral window

Depiction was really "photorealistic"

Many stained glass windows are currently being restored. Müllehner therefore turned to expert Christina Wais-Wolf and made the family archive available to her. Using historical photographs and documents, Wais-Wolf, who conducts research for the Austrian Academy of Sciences, was able to prove the identities beyond doubt. "It is very rare for descendants to recognize and precisely identify their relatives on the cathedral windows," says Wais-Wolf.