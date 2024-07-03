Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

St. Mary's Cathedral Linz

Recognizing your own ancestors on the cathedral window

Nachrichten
03.07.2024 15:30

It was an open family secret: "My grandmother is depicted on one of the stained glass windows in St. Mary's Cathedral," says Johann Müllehner from Vöcklabruck. Now he has opened the family archive for research. Art historian Christina Wais-Wolf hopes that more people will come forward whose ancestors can be seen on the cathedral windows.

comment0 Kommentare

It's a rare coincidence: Johann Müllehner (62) from Vöcklabruck saw the stained glass window depicting his great-grandparents and grandmother (as a young girl) for the first time during his confirmation in St. Mary's Cathedral in Linz. "My confirmation sponsor showed me the window back then," he recalls. His ancestors were depicted - along with many others - because they once supported the construction of the cathedral financially.

(Bild: BDA Bettina Sidonie Neubauer)
(Bild: BDA Bettina Sidonie Neubauer)
Johann Müllehner recognized relatives from the stained glass window (above) (Bild: ZVg)
Johann Müllehner recognized relatives from the stained glass window (above)
(Bild: ZVg)

Depiction was really "photorealistic"
Many stained glass windows are currently being restored. Müllehner therefore turned to expert Christina Wais-Wolf and made the family archive available to her. Using historical photographs and documents, Wais-Wolf, who conducts research for the Austrian Academy of Sciences, was able to prove the identities beyond doubt. "It is very rare for descendants to recognize and precisely identify their relatives on the cathedral windows," says Wais-Wolf.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf