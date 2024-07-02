New light rail gets the green light in parliament

The total costs amount to almost one billion euros

As reported by the "Krone", the federal government is paying EUR 470 million for the public transport project in the central Linz area, with the remainder being shared by the province of Upper Austria (EUR 400 million) and the city of Linz, which is contributing a maximum of EUR 50 million. These are gigantic sums, but the aim is to further professionalize public transport in the province.