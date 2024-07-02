Vorteilswelt
Linz public transport project

New light rail gets the green light in parliament

Nachrichten
02.07.2024 16:19

The most important decision is now imminent: tomorrow, the National Council will approve the largest public transportation project in Upper Austria to date. The regional light rail system will run through Linz by 2032 at a total cost of almost one billion euros.

These are decisive days in parliament in Vienna, which those responsible in our province have also been waiting a long time for: Tomorrow, Thursday, the federal-state agreement on funding for the Linz regional light rail system is to be finally approved.

Construction is due to be completed in 2032. Planners are currently considering where the line should run from the Lindbauer (the yellow building on the right) to the JKU.
Construction is due to be completed in 2032. Planners are currently considering where the line should run from the Lindbauer (the yellow building on the right) to the JKU.
The total costs amount to almost one billion euros
As reported by the "Krone", the federal government is paying EUR 470 million for the public transport project in the central Linz area, with the remainder being shared by the province of Upper Austria (EUR 400 million) and the city of Linz, which is contributing a maximum of EUR 50 million. These are gigantic sums, but the aim is to further professionalize public transport in the province.

Zitat Icon

This is a very good day for the province of Upper Austria and for commuters. What has not been possible for 30 years is now finally being decided in parliament in Vienna.

Infrastruktur-Landesrat Günther Steinkellner, FPÖ

Negotiations to take over the Mühlkreisbahn
What happens after the official "go"? According to Infrastructure Minister Günther Steinkellner, work is currently underway on a further agreement with the federal government to integrate the Regio-Stadtbahn lines into Linz's main and Mühlkreis stations.

Furthermore, negotiations are currently underway with the Ministry of Finance regarding the financing of the Mühlkreisbahn, which the province of Upper Austria would like to take over from ÖBB. The state is talking about costs amounting to "several 100 million euros".

At the same time, experts are also working on plans for the route between Gasthof Lindbauer in Urfahr and the JKU. "There are various ideas here that are currently being looked at," says Steinkellner. Full completion is planned for 2032.

Robert Loy
Robert Loy
