Imperial vacation fun like in baroque times

Cultural enjoyment for the little ones

From 3 August to 1 September, children's eyes will light up and there will be plenty of entertainment on the program at the "Great Holiday Fun" - from the Sunday pony meeting with horse riding and animal care to the creative studio or the art academy and lots of culture, for example with Theatro Piccolo, Marko Simsa and Gernot Kranner. Punch and Judy also drops by several times during the vacation fun.