Hof Castle beckons
Imperial vacation fun like in baroque times
Schloss Hof in the Weinviertel region is once again presenting a varied summer program this year: In addition to animal workshops and theater enjoyment, guided tours of the special exhibition and garden tours await.
Summer, sun, vacation fun is the motto again this year at Schloss Hof in the Weinviertel. Plenty of culture, culinary delights and creative workshops await visitors of all ages.
Every Sunday at 1 pm, children can go on a costumed "Time travel to the Baroque" - an exciting tour of the castle is guaranteed. At the workshop "You can steal horses with donkeys" on July 7 at 2 p.m., you can learn all kinds of interesting facts about the famous white donkeys with the blue eyes. At the "Imperial Picnic", after guided tours of the exhibition at Schloss Hof and Schloss Niederweiden, visitors can enjoy a stately "open-air meal" in the baroque garden.
This year's special exhibition "Imperial Weddings" is all about truly imperial pomp and pageantry on the "most beautiful day of your life".
Cultural enjoyment for the little ones
From 3 August to 1 September, children's eyes will light up and there will be plenty of entertainment on the program at the "Great Holiday Fun" - from the Sunday pony meeting with horse riding and animal care to the creative studio or the art academy and lots of culture, for example with Theatro Piccolo, Marko Simsa and Gernot Kranner. Punch and Judy also drops by several times during the vacation fun.
More information atwww.schlosshof.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
