Russia wants its own space station in space from 2027

Moscow wants to stay on board the ISS until 2028

Originally, the ISS, which is now more than 25 years old, was to be scuttled. However, the operating times have been extended several times. The ISS is currently scheduled to remain in orbit until at least 2028. In the past, the US space agency NASA and the European Space Agency ESA have also expressed their interest in continuing to operate the ISS beyond this date. However, following the start of its war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia announced its withdrawal from the joint project "after 2024" due to tensions with the West. Last year, Moscow then announced that Russia would remain on board until 2028.