Storm departure
“Rocket” is gone – is another striker leaving?
What the "Steirerkrone" already reported on Monday has been official since Tuesday: "Joker" Mo Fuseini, loaned out in the spring, is moving to Belgian runners-up Union Saint-Gilloise. The Ghanaian rocket signed in Brussels until 2027! One striker is off board, will another leave the black and white ship?
The start was promising: he came, saw and scored! Szymon Włodarczyk introduced himself a year ago with a treble in the first cup game. The Polish lanky player also made a splash in the championship: Four goals in the first five rounds. The fans were delighted with the striker, who had been brought in from Górnik Zabrze for around 2.2 million euros. But things did not continue in the same vein. The goals failed to materialize and his place in the starting line-up was soon gone. The giant increasingly looked like a foreign body in the Ilz squad's attack, while Sturm's playing system and Włodarczyk simply did not seem to fit together. After the avalanche of goals at the start, the drought began, with just one league goal to show for it.
It remains to be seen what will happen next with the 21-year-old top scorer! New season, new luck? In the first test match against Weiz, Włodarczyk was finally able to celebrate again, netting three times! A flash in the pan or has the Pole found his feet in Graz?
If a club comes along that is interested, we are ready to talk. But we won't be active on the transfer market.
Sturms Sportchef Andreas SCHICKER
It's important that 'Wloda' prepares well now and steps on the gas," emphasized sporting director Andreas Schicker, who had a conversation with Włodarczyk and his advisor. "If a club comes along that is interested, we are ready to talk. But we won't be active on the transfer market." And who knows: perhaps the giant will get off to a late start; many fans would also have liked to chase Emanuel Emegha off the pitch. In the end, he brought the Blacks 13 million.
Prass in the eye
It remains to be seen how many millions Alexander Prass will bring into the coffers. The striker jewel has further increased his market value at the EURO. Bologna sent another scout to Leipzig for Tuesday's match against the Turks. The Champions League starter's interest in the running wonder is becoming more and more concrete.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.