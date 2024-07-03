“Rocket” is gone – is another striker leaving?

The start was promising: he came, saw and scored! Szymon Włodarczyk introduced himself a year ago with a treble in the first cup game. The Polish lanky player also made a splash in the championship: Four goals in the first five rounds. The fans were delighted with the striker, who had been brought in from Górnik Zabrze for around 2.2 million euros. But things did not continue in the same vein. The goals failed to materialize and his place in the starting line-up was soon gone. The giant increasingly looked like a foreign body in the Ilz squad's attack, while Sturm's playing system and Włodarczyk simply did not seem to fit together. After the avalanche of goals at the start, the drought began, with just one league goal to show for it.