EURO: Our ÖFB stars drive up the price

Baumgartner only in the joker role

Speaking of which, a move for "Baumi" is not out of the question either. Because he is a weapon in the team, blossoms under Ralf Rangnick and also put us on the road to victory against Poland. But at Leipzig, he was usually not more than a wild card. If used correctly, the 24-year-old could be even more valuable to another club. And he had already caused a sensation with his world record goal in Slovakia after 6.3 seconds.