Hotly traded!
EURO: Our ÖFB stars drive up the price
Making perfect use of the EURO stage - Austria's footballers are driving up the price. Kevin Danso is being chased - but many could change clubs.
The "Krone" reports from Leipzig
"Will Romano Schmid become Werder's golden ostrich?" A typical "Bild" headline. Headlined after Bremen's Schmid scored a header in the 3:2 win against Holland. Immediately there is speculation of a lucrative transfer. Yes, Austria's team kickers played themselves into the limelight with their strong EURO performances and are hotly traded throughout Europe. For some, the next step in their careers is a logical one ...
... for Kevin Danso, it's even a foregone conclusion. After three brilliant years at RC Lens, the 25-year-old has aroused the interest of many top clubs in Germany, England and Italy. Lens is willing to talk. His market value is 25 million euros. The Styrian could become the most expensive Austrian of all time. He could replace Christoph Baumgartner at the top.
Baumgartner only in the joker role
Speaking of which, a move for "Baumi" is not out of the question either. Because he is a weapon in the team, blossoms under Ralf Rangnick and also put us on the road to victory against Poland. But at Leipzig, he was usually not more than a wild card. If used correctly, the 24-year-old could be even more valuable to another club. And he had already caused a sensation with his world record goal in Slovakia after 6.3 seconds.
The job of Nicolas Seiwald, also from Leipzig, on the EURO pitch is more inconspicuous, but almost more valuable. For Rangnick, the "six-man" is set, but at Leipzig he spent a lot of time on the bench. Which could change after Xaver Schlager's injury. The 23-year-old has a contract until 2028 - there is no shortage of interested parties.
What will Wöber do?
The future of Max Wöber is completely open. He made an unfortunate start to the EUROs with an own goal against France, but showed a strong reaction in the 3:2 win over Holland. He still belongs to England's second division side Leeds. Before the EURO, Mönchengladbach were not prepared to pay 15 million euros for him - now he has become more expensive.
And Patrick Wimmer has even graced the front page of the Italian newspaper "Tuttosport" because Juventus Turin are interested in the Wolfsburg legionnaire. But Dortmund are also playing poker. A transfer fee of 15 million euros is on the table.
But Sturm is also in line for millions - in addition to the Champions League - thanks to Alex Prass. Especially as the 23-year-old also recommended himself as a left-back on the EURO stage. Top players are in short supply in this position. And Andi Weimann is looking for a club - the transfer summer will be hot after the EURO!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.