Three years in Altach
Strauss looking for a club: “That’s soccer”
The search for a new soccer club can take a long time. Felix Strauss wants to take his time to find the perfect club. His stint at Altach came to an inglorious end. He keeps himself fit with Sturm's David Affengruber, among others.
While most footballers are currently at the EURO or will be resuming training with their respective clubs in the next few days, Felix Strauss has to keep fit on his own. The reason: the defender did not get a new contract with Bundesliga club Altach. "I wanted to develop further and I wasn't able to do that because they would have seen me in a role where I didn't see myself," said the 23-year-old, explaining his inglorious end after three years in the Ländle. He made 60 appearances there, but only one more in the spring because coach Joachim Standfest opted for players with a future in Vorarlberg. "It's a shame that I didn't play anymore," sighs the Salzburg native.
Training with European Championship players
But now the central defender is looking ahead again. The past few weeks have been packed: Vacations and Greece and lots of training to be physically fit for the task ahead. He also had ideal training partners. Before the EURO, he played with Nicolas Seiwald and Matthias Seidl. "I prepared them both for the European Championship," smiles the Salzburg native. Most recently, he also competed with Bundesliga champion David Affengruber from Sturm, whom he still knows from their time together at the Red Bull Academy: "We have the same mentality when it comes to work and overcoming our weaknesses."
Strauss hopes that a club is looking for precisely this mentality. There have already been initial talks with foreign clubs, but nothing concrete has yet emerged. "The EURO is delaying everything. But that's not a problem at all, that's soccer. You have to remain patient and have a clear head, because every transfer can be career-defining," says the former Bull. He certainly has self-confidence: "My body and mind are fully there!"
Compensation at Lake Wolfgangsee
To balance out his training, the 23-year-old goes wake and windsurfing on Lake Wolfgang. He no longer allows himself a vacation. The focus is on preparation. Of course, the professional footballer is also watching the European Championships in Germany. His favorite? "Germany. They have this mentality now that they show everyone. That's so typical with the poor preparation. Now there's euphoria in their own country, the fans are showing their support and they have the necessary class."
