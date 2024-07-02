Strauss looking for a club: “That’s soccer”

While most footballers are currently at the EURO or will be resuming training with their respective clubs in the next few days, Felix Strauss has to keep fit on his own. The reason: the defender did not get a new contract with Bundesliga club Altach. "I wanted to develop further and I wasn't able to do that because they would have seen me in a role where I didn't see myself," said the 23-year-old, explaining his inglorious end after three years in the Ländle. He made 60 appearances there, but only one more in the spring because coach Joachim Standfest opted for players with a future in Vorarlberg. "It's a shame that I didn't play anymore," sighs the Salzburg native.