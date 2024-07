Super-GAU at Copa: now the team boss must tremble

"That's not good enough from Berhalter"

"We are bitterly disappointed with the result," said Berhalter at a press conference. "We know we're capable of more and we didn't show that at this tournament." Experts such as Berhalter's former national team teammate Alexi Lalas believe the coach is at least partly to blame. "That's not good enough from Gregg Berhalter," said Lalas, who now analyzes for the TV channel Fox Sports. Another former US player, Clint Dempsey, said that they were "not on the right track".