Career start planned with flowers

Up to five years in prison possible

During the trial, he denied any criminal intent. "I wanted to make a music video. In it, I wanted to throw money around and suggest that I was rich," he says. He then met a man on the internet who made counterfeit money for him for a fee. He went to Ulm with two other colleagues, including the second defendant, to hand it over. However, he denied knowing about the counterfeit money. The trial was adjourned. The defendants face up to five years in prison.