Hailstones hit like grenades

250 Florianis rushed to help on Sunday afternoon

The sad result, which immediately called the fire departments of the Waidhofen an der Thaya district to the scene in a show of strength: 210 roofs were perforated, 150 of which were residential buildings. Furthermore, vehicles, facades, farm and outbuildings as well as fields were also hit - the hail insurance company estimates the damage to the area at 1.6 million euros.