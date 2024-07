Rapid helps itself to Red Bull Salzburg

Rapid instead of the Olympics

The new signing is even skipping the Olympics for Rapid. 2I'm grateful to Mamadou that he's so keen on his new task. He would actually be in the middle of preparing for the Olympics with Mali and would be a very important player for the Eagles. I'm sure it wasn't an easy decision for him, so it's all the better that he's available to us one hundred percent from now on," says Katzer.