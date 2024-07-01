Victory in the ratings derby! ServusTV outperforms ORF

ServusTV was the second strongest channel in Austria after ORF 2 (18.6% market share) thanks to the expensively acquired rights to the European Football Championship. In the core target group of 12- to 49-year-olds, the private broadcaster was even at the top with a market share of 14.5 percent. The matches of the Austrian national team were by far the most popular: The games against France and the Netherlands were watched by an average of 1.7 million viewers. However, the match between Spain and Georgia in the round of 16 also broke the million mark with an average of 1.1 million viewers. Away from the European Championships, the Formula 1 GP in Spielberg (733,000 viewers) brought ServusTV high ratings.