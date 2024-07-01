Vorteilswelt
Natural disasters: “Now that’s what you get!”

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 15:00

Mudslides, floods and destroyed livelihoods - these are the catastrophic consequences of the numerous storms in recent weeks. We have already reported on them. You can read what the Krone community thinks about the events here.

In the comments under our reporting on the storms, there were heated discussions about possible causes of the natural disasters that have now become so frequent. DerSagerAlexAUT, for example, is of the opinion that the very serious human intervention in streams is the cause of the conditions. Life69, on the other hand, believes that the reasons lie more in agriculture, forestry, water and energy management.

DerSagerAlexAUT
Ja, das hat man nun davon, wenn man Bachläufe einreguliert. Das Wasser sucht sich seinen Weg.
Life69
Es gibt 4 Punkte die zu unserem Untergang führen,die Landwirtschaft,die Forstwirtschaft,die Wasserwirtschaft und die Energiewirtschaft..alles komplett Falsch und Verkehrt,der Natur zu wider..und genau die selben sollen jetzt unser Fundament schützen?Gähn
Structurally regulated rivers have also repeatedly burst their banks in the past and devastated entire villages. (Bild: ZOOM Tirol)
Structurally regulated rivers have also repeatedly burst their banks in the past and devastated entire villages.
"You can't expect anything from this government"
There is also criticism of the federal government. Kabel1 , for example, criticizes the lack of support. Eswirdzeit290924 is of the same opinion and also criticizes the fact that, in his opinion, foreign aid projects are given preferential treatment by our politicians, while Austrians are left to fend for themselves in their helpless situation.

kabel1
Furchtbar. Danke an die vielen, vielen Helfer. Von dieser Schwarz-Grünen Regierung kann man sich eh nichts erwarten.
eswirdzeit290924
Steht dass Geld für die Opfer schon bereit oder ist man nur beim verschenken ins Ausland so schnell??
"It's always been like this!"
Many other users, such as Bertl, have a completely different opinion and are convinced that such weather conditions have always existed - long before the word "climate crisis" was even known in society.

Bertl
Solche Hagelkörner hat es vor 60Jahren genauso gegeben.
Damals hatte man das Wort Klimakrise gar nicht gekannt.
What do you think about the storms and their causes? Is it a consequence of misguided policies or simply an unchangeable whim of nature? We look forward to your opinion in the comments!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

