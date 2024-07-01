Forum echo
Natural disasters: “Now that’s what you get!”
Mudslides, floods and destroyed livelihoods - these are the catastrophic consequences of the numerous storms in recent weeks. We have already reported on them. You can read what the Krone community thinks about the events here.
In the comments under our reporting on the storms, there were heated discussions about possible causes of the natural disasters that have now become so frequent. DerSagerAlexAUT, for example, is of the opinion that the very serious human intervention in streams is the cause of the conditions. Life69, on the other hand, believes that the reasons lie more in agriculture, forestry, water and energy management.
"You can't expect anything from this government"
There is also criticism of the federal government. Kabel1 , for example, criticizes the lack of support. Eswirdzeit290924 is of the same opinion and also criticizes the fact that, in his opinion, foreign aid projects are given preferential treatment by our politicians, while Austrians are left to fend for themselves in their helpless situation.
"It's always been like this!"
Many other users, such as Bertl, have a completely different opinion and are convinced that such weather conditions have always existed - long before the word "climate crisis" was even known in society.
What do you think about the storms and their causes? Is it a consequence of misguided policies or simply an unchangeable whim of nature? We look forward to your opinion in the comments!
