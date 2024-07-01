This is how long Germany have been waiting for a win against Spain

Völler warns of "insanely fast wingers"

Current DFB sports director Rudi Völler scored a brace in the last victory over the Spaniards in 1988. He believes they will progress against the Iberians, even if they are "currently playing at the top level", Völler told Bild newspaper. In addition to the "traditionally good footballers", the Spaniards now also have "two incredibly fast wingers", which makes them even more dangerous.