Only Neuer has experienced it

This is how long Germany have been waiting for a win against Spain

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 13:38

For many experts, it's the European Championship final brought forward: the quarter-final clash between Germany and Spain on Friday. The hosts will have to break a 36-year curse if they want to progress ...

comment0 Kommentare

The last competitive match that the DFB team won against Spain was a 2-0 victory in the final group game at the 1988 European Championship, when only keeper Manuel Neuer (born in 1986) from the current squad of four-time world champions was in the world. Since then, there has not been a single win, but three defeats and three draws.

Their last meeting in a competitive match was a 1-1 draw at the World Cup in Qatar. In the years before that, there were bitter 1-0 defeats in the 2008 European Championship final and the 2010 World Cup semi-final. In November 2020, the Germans embarrassed themselves with a 6-0 defeat in the Nations League.

2008: Spain win the European Championship final in Vienna 1:0.
2008: Spain win the European Championship final in Vienna 1:0.
(Bild: APA)
2010: Spain win the World Cup semi-final and go on to win the title.
2010: Spain win the World Cup semi-final and go on to win the title.
(Bild: AFP)
2020: Germany suffer a bitter 6-0 defeat in the Nations League.
2020: Germany suffer a bitter 6-0 defeat in the Nations League.
(Bild: AFP)

Völler warns of "insanely fast wingers"
Current DFB sports director Rudi Völler scored a brace in the last victory over the Spaniards in 1988. He believes they will progress against the Iberians, even if they are "currently playing at the top level", Völler told Bild newspaper. In addition to the "traditionally good footballers", the Spaniards now also have "two incredibly fast wingers", which makes them even more dangerous.

Rudi Völler
Rudi Völler
(Bild: AFP/APA/Tobias SCHWARZ, Photoshop)

We can certainly look forward to the big match on Friday. Perhaps it is a good omen for the Germans that the European Championship is taking place in their own country this year. After all, the last competitive match victory against the Spaniards 36 years ago was also at a home EURO ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

