In the name of the Republic!

Due to the publication of articles on 24.7.2023, 25.7.2023, 27.7.2023, 22.9.2023 and 4.10.2023 on the website www.krone.at, in which the family life of the applicant Florian Ortner around the death of his wife was discussed, the applicant's highly personal sphere of life was violated in a medium with regard to the applicant.