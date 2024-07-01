Scandal at the luxury resort
Unbelievable mess in Gwyneth Paltrow’s bed
Gwyneth Paltrow is probably really pissed off by the following news. At an exclusive summer party in her luxurious vacation home in the Hamptons, an unbelievable mess is said to have happened that she would probably have liked to keep secret.
According to the US media, a celebrity guest, whose name has so far been kept secret, suffered serious side effects from the popular weight loss drug Ozempic during the party. The guest reportedly lost control of his bowel function and fled after leaving an unsightly mess in his bed.
Sneaked out of the house
News of the mishap quickly spread throughout the exclusive Long Island neighborhood.
The gossip scene has been speculating ever since as to which of the celebrity guests in Paltrow's house was the victim of this incident. The star concerned is said to have sneaked out of the sprawling estate and returned to New York City in shame.
Treacherous wonder drug
Ozempic, a drug originally developed to treat diabetes, has gained popularity in Hollywood as a miracle cure for rapid weight loss.
But while the drug's positive effects are widely praised, a less glamorous side effect is often kept under wraps: one in ten users suffers from severe diarrhea.
Laundromats fully booked
The informed gossip blog "Popbitch" expects more such incidents in the coming days: "Ozempic-induced diarrhea is becoming a hot topic among Hamptons hosts, as many of their guests are using the drug. Be prepared for laundromats to be fully booked around the Fourth of July."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.