Wild accusations
Bianca Censori sent porn to Yeezy employees
Bianca Censori is currently facing wild accusations. As court documents reveal, the wife of rapper Kanye West is said to have sent porn to Yeezy employees.
As "TMZ" reported, citing court documents, Censori allegedly sent a link to "hardcore porn" to at least one employee after her husband Kanye West announced in April that he wanted to launch an adult film business called "Yeezy Porn".
Minors not protected from porn
According to the lawsuit, the adult material was also accessible to underage employees who were working on another app called YZYVSN during the development of the porn app.
"No safeguards were put in place to prevent the underage YZYVSN employees from working on Yeezy porn, or to prevent them from being exposed to and forced to view pornography for their work," the "Washington Post" quotes from the lawsuit.
Censori not charged
However, Censori is not among the defendants. Unlike her husband Kanye West, who is accused in the lawsuit of not paying his employees for the numerous hours of overtime that were required before the app was released on May 1.
West's business partner Milo Yiannopoulos was also accused of forcing "forced labor and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment" on employees. The employees of West and Yiannopoulos were also subjected to racist remarks - including being referred to as "new slaves".
Employees exploited?
According to the lawsuit, West and his head of HR are also alleged to have employed some employees under the age of 14 to develop the porn app and a streaming app called YZYVSN, which is intended to compete with established apps such as Spotify or Apple Music. They were forced to sign internship contracts.
When the mostly young developers were hired, they were promised 120,000 dollars if they completed the app on time and did not complain about the working conditions while working on it. West eventually asked the employees to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
