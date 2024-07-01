Can hardly wait
Queen Rania is looking forward to her first grandchild
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and his wife Princess Rajwa, who have been married since June 1, 2023, are expecting their first child. The grandmother-to-be, Queen Rania, can't wait for her grandchild to see the light of day.
On June 28, the crown prince's 30th birthday, Queen Rania posted an adorable portrait of her son and daughter-in-law, who is also 30 years old, on her social media pages, showing how excited she is.
"Can hardly wait"
The 53-year-old wrote to her son: "Happy birthday, my dearest Hussein. Can't wait to see you and Rajwa as parents!"
The loving snap shows the crown prince and his pregnant wife, wearing a pale yellow dress that beautifully accentuates her baby bump, from the side as they gaze dreamily into the distance, smiling.
"I want to be a fun grandma"
In an interview with "Good Morning America", Queen Rania has already gushed about her future role as a loving grandma.
"There is a saying in Arabic that no one is dearer to us than our children and grandchildren," said the mother of four.
With great anticipation, she said, "I can't wait to have babies in my life soon." Rania, 53, who was born in Kuwait, will be a young grandma. Her stated goal? "I want to be a fun grandma," she said with a smile.
Queen stores for baby clothes
Her son also confirmed that Rania can hardly wait to become a grandma. "My mother started shopping for baby clothes weeks ago," he told Al Arabiya back in May. The Royal Hashemite Court announced on April 10 that King Abdullah and Queen Rania will become grandparents for the first time.
Hussein is the eldest son of King Abdullah II and his wife Rania. His father appointed him crown prince in 2009, when he was still a teenager.
Several years earlier, King Abdullah II had withdrawn the title from his younger half-brother, Prince Hamzah, and the office had remained vacant in the meantime.
Like his father, Crown Prince Hussein attended the elite British military academy Sandhurst and then studied history at Georgetown University in Washington. Hussein's wife also enjoyed an education in the West after growing up in conservative Saudi Arabia. She studied architecture at Syracuse University in the state of New York.
