European Championship round of 16 ticker
Austria vs. Turkey – LIVE from 9pm
Austria will face Turkey in the European Championship round of 16 today. We will be reporting live from 9pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Austria's national men's soccer team will be fighting for a first-time place in the European Championship quarter-finals in Leipzig on Tuesday. After winning their group, team boss Ralf Rangnick's side will go into the round of 16 clash with Turkey in an unusual role as favorites. If they make it through to the last eight, the winner of the clash between the Netherlands and Romania will await the ÖFB team in Berlin's Olympic Stadium.
The players should allow themselves to be carried along a little by this euphoria, but my team is already in a pretty good position.
Teamchef Ralf Rangnick
The Austrians have sparked great enthusiasm at home by winning their group ahead of France and the Netherlands. "To come out of this group in first place is an extraordinary achievement. We can already see that confidence and expectations have risen again as a result of these three games," explained Rangnick.
The German sees the great optimism as an additional morale boost - the 66-year-old does not see the danger of his players becoming overconfident as a result. "The players should allow themselves to be carried along a little by this euphoria, but my team can handle it quite well."
Rangnick reported great self-confidence in the ÖFB squad. "The team knows very well that no matter who we play, if we perform at our best, we can beat any opponent. Nevertheless, they are completely grounded and know exactly what is important." The coach once again emphasized his team's mentality. "The energy we bring to the pitch is what has made us a special team so far."
Rangnick is expecting many Austrian as well as Turkish fans in Leipzig. "It will certainly be a very emotional game," said the national team coach. From the ÖFB's point of view, it may be crucial to keep calm in a potentially charged atmosphere and not get involved in discussions.
Offensive player Patrick Wimmer is missing due to a yellow card suspension, Gernot Trauner due to a muscle injury in his thigh. With Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, Maximilian Wöber, Philipp Mwene and reserve Leopold Querfeld, almost the entire back line has a caution. Another yellow card would see them, Konrad Laimer, Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic all miss out on the quarter-finals.
Changes?
Compared to the 3-2 win over the Netherlands a week ago, when Rangnick took possible suspensions into account and did not field his strongest team to win the group, there are likely to be changes. Romano Schmid could remain in the team, with Laimer moving one position further back to replace Florian Grillitsch. Alexander Prass also has a chance of starting in the left-back duel with Mwene.
The Turks will be without the suspended Samet Akaydin and Hakan Calhanoglu. The latter in particular will be sorely missed. "The fact that he's out is something that hurts them somewhere," said Austria's "non-playing captain" David Alaba. Laimer added: "We also know that it's not a disadvantage for us, he's an outstanding individual player. But we are looking at ourselves." Rangnick emphasized that the Turkish team has enough quality even without Calhanoglu. "We need an equally strong team performance against Turkey," the coach demanded.
"Completely different game"
The two teams only met in a test match at the Ernst Happel Stadium in March, when Austria won 6:1. "But we know that it will be a completely different game," emphasized Alaba. The Turkish desire for revenge for the debacle leaves Laimer cold. "We are also extra-motivated and want to win the game just as much," explained the 27-year-old. "We're going into the game with at least as much passion as Turkey."
Austria's men's team would have celebrated three wins in a row if they had advanced - the last time this happened at a major finals was at the 1954 World Cup. The ÖFB team currently have 14 wins, three draws and two defeats from their last 19 international matches. Their record against Turkey is nine wins, one draw and seven defeats. However, the last competitive win against the Turks was over 35 years ago.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.