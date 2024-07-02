Austria vs. Turkey – LIVE from 9pm

The Turks will be without the suspended Samet Akaydin and Hakan Calhanoglu. The latter in particular will be sorely missed. "The fact that he's out is something that hurts them somewhere," said Austria's "non-playing captain" David Alaba. Laimer added: "We also know that it's not a disadvantage for us, he's an outstanding individual player. But we are looking at ourselves." Rangnick emphasized that the Turkish team has enough quality even without Calhanoglu. "We need an equally strong team performance against Turkey," the coach demanded.