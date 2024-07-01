Undeclared work is considered a trivial offense in this country

According to Schneider, the shadow economy also serves as a buffer for income losses due to inflation and higher energy prices. Two thirds of the value added generated by bunglers comes from people who are self-employed or employed in an official job and pay taxes and duties, but do not pay tax on their "black" overtime. 16 percent of the added value generated by bungling comes from organized crime, for example in prostitution or construction, and 17 percent from the officially unemployed and early retirees.