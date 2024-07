Rangnick has an answer for everything

The Turks are strong in terms of play, so it is an advantage that Hakan Çalhanoğlu, the captain and source of ideas who is also responsible for the free-kicks, is missing. But they have a number of highly talented players, of whom Arda Güler stands out. He has huge potential and is an elegant and creative left-footer. Real Madrid are also convinced of him. Normally such young players are loaned out, but Güler is already a permanent fixture in the Royal Madrid squad.