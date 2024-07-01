Silver at the World Team Championships
Austria misses out on mega-sensation
Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez's winning run at the PDC World Cup of Darts only came to an end in the final.
The Austrian duo lost the final against the favored English pairing of world champion Luke Humphries and former champion Michael Smith 6:10 at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt on Sunday evening.
As in 2021, the red-white-red team won World Championship silver and finished among the world's best. It was England's fifth World Championship gold, their first since 2016.
A few hours earlier, Suljovic and Rodriguez had eliminated Croatia 8-7 in a thriller in the quarter-finals. Shortly afterwards, the Belgian pros Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts were defeated 8:3 after a strong performance and a 1:3 deficit, surprisingly reaching the World Championship final just like three years ago. Back then, the red-white-red team had lost out to Scotland. Now, the English players led by world number one Humphries and number three Smith were a size too big.
Qualified for the Grand Slam of Darts
"We played well, but they were brilliant. I have a lot of respect, these are two world champions we played against," said Suljovic, who, together with Rodriguez, qualified for the lucrative Grand Slam of Darts for the world's best darts artists in Wolverhampton in mid-November by reaching the final. The two Austrians collected 50,000 pounds (59,000 euros) in prize money together, with the winners receiving 80,000 pounds.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
