Austria misses out on mega-sensation

Qualified for the Grand Slam of Darts

"We played well, but they were brilliant. I have a lot of respect, these are two world champions we played against," said Suljovic, who, together with Rodriguez, qualified for the lucrative Grand Slam of Darts for the world's best darts artists in Wolverhampton in mid-November by reaching the final. The two Austrians collected 50,000 pounds (59,000 euros) in prize money together, with the winners receiving 80,000 pounds.