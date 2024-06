Drunk driver mowed down 15-year-old moped boy

The collision was unavoidable and the 15-year-old moped driver from Natternbach was left lying on the ground seriously injured. Emergency helicopter Europa 3 was called from Suben to help and took the patient to the hospital in Wels. It was not yet known in the evening whether the accident victim's life was in danger.

Alkomat confirmed intoxication

While the 15-year-old boy was being treated, the police carried out a breathalyzer test on the driver - an incredible 2.76 per mille! His driver's license was confiscated on the spot and he will be reported to the public prosecutor's office and the district administration.