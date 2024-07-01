Beware of pet insurance at the click of a mouse

Insurance company did not reply

A few months later, the first claim was made when her dog had to go to the vet. She submitted the bill of over 200 euros to the insurance company. But despite several reminders, nothing happened. Even after a further invoice, there was no reply. It wasn't until almost a year later that she received a letter from the insurance company - the invoice for the next annual premium. When the woman then wanted to cancel the contract, she was told that this would only be possible after three years.