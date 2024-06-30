Dozens of evacuations
Mudslides, landslides: mountain village isolated after storms
Storms have caused several rescue operations in northern Italy. The situation was most critical in the Aosta Valley, where flooding occurred in several mountain villages on Sunday night. The vacation resort of Cogne was isolated due to the overflowing of several streams and several debris flows. In Cervinia, a landslide blocked the regional road.
In Cervinia, a river overflowed its banks and caused major damage, as reported by rescue units. Several houses and stores were flooded.
A campsite was evacuated and guests were dispersed to various accommodations in the area.
Dozens of people had to leave their homes
There was also considerable damage in the Piedmont region, where dozens of people in the Alpine valleys north of Turin had to leave their homes due to the consequences of the storms.
In Cogne, two helicopter rescue operations were carried out to save a family with a small child and other people who were isolated after storms and landslides.
In Locana in Piedmont, 37 people were evacuated from a restaurant after a landslide. In Chialamberto, a village in the Val Grande valley, which was affected by a mudslide and debris flow, an apartment building with 50 residents was evacuated as a precaution.
"Fortunately there were no injuries"
The mayor of the municipality of Noasca in the mountains near Turin, Domenico Aimonino, lamented the considerable damage caused by the landslides. Entire families were cut off from the outside world because of the debris. "Fortunately, there were no injuries", said the mayor.
The work to free the road blocked by the landslide is in full swing. Civil Defense Minister Nello Musumeci expressed his closeness to the population affected by the storms. He lamented that storms are becoming more and more frequent in northern Italy.
Rest of Italy groans under heatwave
While northern Italy is affected by storms, the rest of Italy is groaning under a heatwave. Temperatures of around 40 degrees have been reported in various cities. In Syracuse, Sicily, the thermometer climbed to 42 degrees.
