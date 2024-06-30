European Championship clash with Turkey
Laimer: Round of 16 in Leipzig “something special”
Konrad Laimer has already played several games of immense importance in his career. But the European Championship round of 16 match against Turkey in Leipzig on Tuesday (21:00 in the sportkrone.at ticker) will give the Bayern professional an extra kick. "This is something very special for me and for the whole team," explained the Bayern professional in Berlin on Sunday.
Laimer already played in a European Championship round of 16 match three years ago. However, practically no Austrian fans were allowed to attend the 2-1 draw after extra time against Italy in London due to coronavirus. However, this EURO is special because of the home supporters in the stadium and in front of the TV sets, you can feel the enthusiasm, said the Salzburg native.
We are still here and want to stay for longer. We feel very much at home here.
Konrad Laimer
A victory over the Turks would keep the ÖFB team in the tournament at least until Saturday - on that day, the quarter-final against the winner of the Netherlands v Romania will take place in Berlin's Olympic Stadium. "We're still here and want to stay longer. We feel very comfortable here," said Laimer.
Laimer experienced "many wonderful moments" in Leipzig
First on the agenda on Monday after the final training session is a bus trip of around two hours to Leipzig. Laimer is very familiar with the venue there, having spent six years at RB Leipzig. "I experienced many good and wonderful moments there, but that doesn't help me for this game." Unlike Marcel Sabitzer, he was not booed on his return. "At least I can't remember it."
Laimer still has fond memories of the 6:1 in the test against Turkey in March. Laimer only shrugged his shoulders at the fact that the ÖFB round of 16 opponents were highly motivated because of this debacle. "We are also extra-motivated and want to win the game just as much," explained the 27-year-old. "We're going into the game with at least as much passion as Turkey."
Despite winning their group ahead of France and the Netherlands, they are not yet at their peak, he said. "Things are always getting better in soccer. But if you finish first in this group, that's a very good achievement," emphasized Laimer. One factor in the ÖFB's recent successes has been their regular lightning starts - Austria have scored in the first ten minutes in six of their seven international matches this year. "We also have a real strike specialist in Baumi," said Laimer.
While Christoph Baumgartner will be back in the starting line-up this time, Turkey will have to make do without one of their key players. Director and captain Hakan Calhanoglu is suspended. Laimer: "We also know that's not a disadvantage for us, he's an outstanding individual player. But we're looking at ourselves."
Kevin Danso also emphasized the focus on his own performance. The central defender is aware that a top performance will be required on Tuesday. "We have to give everything, put up a good fight and make the game as good as possible for us," said the Lens professional.
Danso regrets Mbappe injury
Danso is expected back in the ÖFB starting eleven for the first time since the 1-0 defeat against France. In the game in Düsseldorf, "Bleus" star Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose after an unfortunate aerial collision with the Austrian and has been playing with a face mask ever since. The very next day, Danso issued an apology via Instagram, saying he had not been in contact with the striker since. "Unfortunately, that's just how it turned out," said the 25-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
