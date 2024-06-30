On the Hochkesselkopf
Climber hit by a rock and fell
A man from Flachgau (31) was hit and injured by a rock while climbing on the Hochkesselkopf in Filzmoos (Salzburg) on Saturday. His two companions escaped with a shock.
The man was knocked unconscious by the impact and fell into a steep gully. His two companions, a 30-year-old from Flachgau and a 31-year-old from Upper Austria, were able to prevent the injured man from falling any further. He was rescued by the C14 rescue helicopter team and flown to hospital.
The three-rope team climbed over the south-west ridge (known as the "Peterkante") in the afternoon. According to the police, the experienced alpinists untied themselves from the ropes at the end of the route and walked the last 100 vertical meters freely towards the summit. At around 5.15 p.m., a rock came loose above the three climbers for unknown reasons and hit the 31-year-old's helmet.
Comrades prevented further fall
The alpinist was hit so hard on the head that he lost consciousness and fell several meters into the steep gully. His comrades were only able to prevent the accident victim from falling any further by provisionally securing him. They made an emergency call.
After being rescued, the injured man was flown to the Adamekhütte by the rescue helicopter team and taken to Salzburg University Hospital after initial treatment. The man's two companions, who were uninjured, were flown down to the valley by the Libelle police helicopter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
