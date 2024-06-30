Landslide after severe weather in Switzerland: 2 dead

On Sunday night, severe storms swept across Switzerland, bringing a lot of water. There was flooding in Ticino and Zermatt, and the Rhone in Valais burst its banks in several places. Flooding also occurred on the tributaries. The peak of the Rhone flood was reached in the Upper Valais on Sunday night, the cantonal management body (KFO) wrote in a statement. It is expected to reach the Lower Valais in the morning.