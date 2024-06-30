Three crime scenes
Nigeria: Numerous dead in suicide attacks
At least 18 people were killed in several bomb attacks in the north-eastern Nigerian state of Borno on Saturday. A further 42 people were injured. The suspected female suicide bombers attacked people at a wedding, a funeral and a hospital in the town of Gwoza. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
According to police reports, at least six people died in the first attack, which took place at a wedding in the afternoon. The explosives were detonated by a woman carrying a baby on her back, according to a police spokesman.
Another attack followed during the first prayers for those killed at the wedding, and a third attack occurred near a hospital. According to the Borno Emergency Management Agency, at least 42 people were injured in the attacks. Nineteen seriously injured people were taken to the regional capital of Maiduguri, while 23 others were still awaiting evacuation.
The state of Borno is the center of a fifteen-year Islamist insurgency in Nigeria that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions from their homes. The Islamist militia Boko Haram and a splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), are the most active militant groups in the rural hinterland of Borno.
