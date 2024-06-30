Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Three crime scenes

Nigeria: Numerous dead in suicide attacks

Nachrichten
30.06.2024 07:45

At least 18 people were killed in several bomb attacks in the north-eastern Nigerian state of Borno on Saturday. A further 42 people were injured. The suspected female suicide bombers attacked people at a wedding, a funeral and a hospital in the town of Gwoza. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

comment0 Kommentare

According to police reports, at least six people died in the first attack, which took place at a wedding in the afternoon. The explosives were detonated by a woman carrying a baby on her back, according to a police spokesman.

Another attack followed during the first prayers for those killed at the wedding, and a third attack occurred near a hospital. According to the Borno Emergency Management Agency, at least 42 people were injured in the attacks. Nineteen seriously injured people were taken to the regional capital of Maiduguri, while 23 others were still awaiting evacuation.

The state of Borno is the center of a fifteen-year Islamist insurgency in Nigeria that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions from their homes. The Islamist militia Boko Haram and a splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), are the most active militant groups in the rural hinterland of Borno.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf