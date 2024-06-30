Room for improvement for non-profit housing

"Krone": Mr. Gehbauer, the touring exhibition "Housing with a future" opens in Feldkirch on Monday. What is the purpose of this exhibition?

Michael Gehbauer: The exhibition, which opened in 2023 and has already been shown in Vienna, Graz and Linz, is designed to focus on non-profit housing. This is a sector with a managed housing stock of one million apartments throughout Austria. Non-profit housing developers are an important part of the housing market - especially in the area of affordable housing. The aim of the exhibition is to explain what non-profit housing is, what the role of housing subsidies is and how affordable housing is created. All of this is shown using 20 examples from all over Austria.