Assistance systems: Between saving and annoying

One of the most controversial of these is the "intelligent" speed assistant, which displays the current speed limit based on camera images and navigation map data and provides an acoustic and visual warning if the speed limit is exceeded. Experience from countless tests of current cars in the "Krone" motoring editorial team shows that this assistance system is anything but: This assistance system is anything but reliable and is far too often off the mark. If it displays a limit that is too high, this can result in an expensive speed camera fine (apart from the danger of speeding), while a limit that is displayed too low is annoying and especially dangerous if the car automatically takes over and brakes down abruptly.