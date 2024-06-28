F1 fans in party mode
Pool and fire show: a state of emergency in Spielberg
A different kind of camping: 35,000 campers create a very special atmosphere in the huge tent cities in Spielberg. A tour reveals astonishing ingenuity.
The camping madness in Spielberg is back in season. Every year, huge tent cities spring up around the Ring when Formula 1 makes a guest appearance. Around 35,000 campers are there again this year. And some of them arrive with heavy equipment.
The Dutch are the beer kings
Like Tom and his group from Emmen in the north-east of the Netherlands. They have converted a huge truck trailer for their trip to Styria. It goes without saying who they are rooting for here. The trailer shines in Red Bull design and the anthem "Super-Max" booms out of the speakers. "It took us two months to complete the conversion," says Tom. He and his eight buddies spent an impressive 30,000 euros on the conversion in addition to their working hours.
"We have everything we need now," smiles Tom. From the shower to a separate toilet, sleeping areas and a bar with a stunning (bass) system. Catering is also provided: 1500 liters of beer have been trucked in from home. On Saturday and Sunday, DJs are flown in from Holland - and flamethrowers on the roof create a hot atmosphere at night.
Men's vacation for Vorarlbergers
A few meters away, Daniel and his friends from Hittisau in the Bregenzerwald have set up camp. "Last year we were the first with one truck trailer, in 2025 we're coming with two," says the Vorarlberg native. The construction container, which has been converted into a pool, as well as 140 liters of white wine, 40 liters of Jägermeister and 380 liters of beer will keep them cool. "Sorry, nothing against your Styrian beer, but our Mohrenbräu is simply unbeatable." Incidentally, they don't have tickets for the ring itself - "this is a men's vacation, we're concentrating on drinking".
They celebrate in the Race Corner at Camping Gelb, among other places. "Everything is even bigger this year - we've set up a Jägermeister bar especially for the occasion. It's simply going to be magical, and with fantastic weather," says boss Robert Lintschinger. Incidentally, DJane Romy Relay will be playing on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.