Rescue operation for our Michaelerplatz!

What today looks like the "rear exit" of the Hofburg has always been the main entrance. The Burgtor and Ringstrasse only completed the ensemble centuries later. Michaelerplatz thus always functioned as a symbolic center between the imperial Hofburg and the bourgeois inner city. It is no coincidence that it became the center of the revolution of 1848. In the meantime, however, there is peace on the square and - thanks to the commitment of many Viennese - now also around the square again.