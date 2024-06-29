Tyrolean artist creates 85th Hahnenkamm poster

Well-known artist who remains anonymous

This year, 34 years later, another Tyrolean was selected from over 300 entries from 157 artists from all over the world. His name is "Golif", he was born in 1984, grew up in the Außerfern region and now lives in Vienna, from where he is in demand and active internationally. From 2011 to 2016, he studied printmaking at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna. Anonymity plays a central role in both the art figure "Golif" and his works, which is why his real name is unknown and he always wears dark sunglasses and a cap in public.