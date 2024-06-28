Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ex-couple sentenced

Drug addiction as motive for 52 cab break-ins

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 14:54

The ex-couple caused 12,000 euros in loot and almost 40,000 euros in damage with the serial burglaries. In court on Friday, they both confessed and received partial prison sentences.

comment0 Kommentare

The main defendant, an Iraqi (28), often shakes his foot, speaks broken German: "Yes, I am guilty", he says at the trial on Friday in the regional court. His defense lawyer Leopold Hirsch clarifies: "My client was impaired by drugs. Unfortunately, he slipped deep into addiction." In order to obtain drugs, he committed the car break-ins with his ex - 23 of 52 cases were attempted, according to the defense attorney. "The drug addiction was the cause of the criminal acts," said Hirsch.

Cab drivers helped police in the manhunt
The "Krone" had reported on the serial crimes: In spring, there were rows of cab break-ins for weeks - almost daily. Out of anger, 40 drivers joined forces to help in the manhunt. And they were successful: some taxi drivers were able to stop the duo in Salzburg-Schallmoos in mid-April - until they were arrested.

Cab driver shows smashed side window (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Cab driver shows smashed side window
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

The co-defendant, a 19-year-old local woman, was only involved in five burglaries: "He did it, I just waited. I was so stupid and naive and just wanted drugs." She has been behind bars for two months for the series of burglaries: "I'm glad to be in prison anyway, otherwise I would still be out and about in the scene. I don't want to go on living like this."

Both must undergo drug therapy
The young and bright girl wants to move in with her grandmother and undergo drug therapy. The judge gave her a corresponding order and sentenced her to seven months, two of which must be served. She has already served these and was released.

The situation was different for the unemployed and homeless asylum seeker, who has to serve a few more months: He received 15 months, five of which were unconditional - and must also undergo therapy.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Antonio Lovric
Antonio Lovric
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf