Ex-couple sentenced
Drug addiction as motive for 52 cab break-ins
The ex-couple caused 12,000 euros in loot and almost 40,000 euros in damage with the serial burglaries. In court on Friday, they both confessed and received partial prison sentences.
The main defendant, an Iraqi (28), often shakes his foot, speaks broken German: "Yes, I am guilty", he says at the trial on Friday in the regional court. His defense lawyer Leopold Hirsch clarifies: "My client was impaired by drugs. Unfortunately, he slipped deep into addiction." In order to obtain drugs, he committed the car break-ins with his ex - 23 of 52 cases were attempted, according to the defense attorney. "The drug addiction was the cause of the criminal acts," said Hirsch.
Cab drivers helped police in the manhunt
The "Krone" had reported on the serial crimes: In spring, there were rows of cab break-ins for weeks - almost daily. Out of anger, 40 drivers joined forces to help in the manhunt. And they were successful: some taxi drivers were able to stop the duo in Salzburg-Schallmoos in mid-April - until they were arrested.
The co-defendant, a 19-year-old local woman, was only involved in five burglaries: "He did it, I just waited. I was so stupid and naive and just wanted drugs." She has been behind bars for two months for the series of burglaries: "I'm glad to be in prison anyway, otherwise I would still be out and about in the scene. I don't want to go on living like this."
Both must undergo drug therapy
The young and bright girl wants to move in with her grandmother and undergo drug therapy. The judge gave her a corresponding order and sentenced her to seven months, two of which must be served. She has already served these and was released.
The situation was different for the unemployed and homeless asylum seeker, who has to serve a few more months: He received 15 months, five of which were unconditional - and must also undergo therapy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
