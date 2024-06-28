Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bobic in the "Krone" talk:

“Rangnick would have slapped Arnautovic against the wall”

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 06:15

Ex-goal scorer Fredi Bobic won the EURO with Germany in 1996. The 52-year-old raves about Austria and believes the team can reach the semi-finals. He also talks about Ralf Rangnick's development as a person and coach. "20 years ago, Ralf would have slapped a Marko Arnautovic, who is not an easy guy, against the wall. Today, he can also moderate that very well. Nothing can surprise him anymore."

comment0 Kommentare

Fredi Bobic was in the team that last won the EURO title for Germany in 1996. "After 28 years, it's high time for a successor. Everyone in the country wants it to be this time," says the legend, referring to . . .

. . . Austria. "The 3:2 against the Netherlands was one of the best games of this EURO. Everyone was talking about a secret favorite before the tournament - I asked myself, why secret? This team has so much power, so much quality, and not just in the first eleven players. An extremely compact squad that plays incredibly good soccer."

Arnautovic is one of the Austrians Bobic is impressed by. On the right in the picture: Bobic with "Krone" reporter Christian Reichel and Ralf Schader. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures, krone.at)
Arnautovic is one of the Austrians Bobic is impressed by. On the right in the picture: Bobic with "Krone" reporter Christian Reichel and Ralf Schader.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures, krone.at)

. . . the round of 16. "Your opponent Turkey has a lot of technique, a lot of emotion and a lot of quality, but as a team Austria is more compact and more cohesive. If your team doesn't get involved in any skirmishes and sticks to its plan, it will also overcome this hurdle. Austria can go far, I believe you can make it to the semi-finals."

Bobic scored 86 goals in 182 games for VfB Stuttgart. (Bild: REUTERS)
Bobic scored 86 goals in 182 games for VfB Stuttgart.
(Bild: REUTERS)

. . . Stars in the ÖFB team. "It makes the squad as a whole, it's fascinating to see how everyone fulfills their role. Even Marko Arnautovic, who could be that individual player, works hard for his colleagues. I really like Christoph Baumgartner, always an invigorating element, immensely dangerous. Marcel Sabitzer is also playing an outstanding tournament."

. . . Ralf Rangnick. "He was my coach in Stuttgart in 1999, and later also in Hannover. Ralf has always followed through with his ideas and is positively obsessed with soccer. At 65, Austria suits him perfectly."

. . . Ralf's development. "In the past, he has had the odd problem with mature players. A Marko Arnautovic, who is not an easy guy, would have been slapped against the wall by Ralf 20 years ago. Today, he can also moderate that very well. Nothing can surprise him anymore."

Bobic (below, 2nd from right) celebrating the EURO title in 1996. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Norbert Rzepka / dpa Picture Alliance / picturedesk.com)
Bobic (below, 2nd from right) celebrating the EURO title in 1996.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Norbert Rzepka / dpa Picture Alliance / picturedesk.com)

. . . Germany. "They got through the group stage with aplomb, which was not to be expected beforehand. Germany are favorites against Denmark in the round of 16, and the crowd in Dortmund will bring an incredible amount of energy to the pitch - that should also be a plus. But it won't be a walk in the park - Denmark can be a miracle team."

. . . Favorites. "Everyone has Spain on their radar, who have been the most confident so far. Everything starts afresh in the round of 16, and one bad game can be the end of everything. Every team has to step up a gear again."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Reichel
Christian Reichel
Dominik Marek
Dominik Marek
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf