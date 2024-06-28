Bobic in the "Krone" talk:
“Rangnick would have slapped Arnautovic against the wall”
Ex-goal scorer Fredi Bobic won the EURO with Germany in 1996. The 52-year-old raves about Austria and believes the team can reach the semi-finals. He also talks about Ralf Rangnick's development as a person and coach. "20 years ago, Ralf would have slapped a Marko Arnautovic, who is not an easy guy, against the wall. Today, he can also moderate that very well. Nothing can surprise him anymore."
Fredi Bobic was in the team that last won the EURO title for Germany in 1996. "After 28 years, it's high time for a successor. Everyone in the country wants it to be this time," says the legend, referring to . . .
. . . Austria. "The 3:2 against the Netherlands was one of the best games of this EURO. Everyone was talking about a secret favorite before the tournament - I asked myself, why secret? This team has so much power, so much quality, and not just in the first eleven players. An extremely compact squad that plays incredibly good soccer."
. . . the round of 16. "Your opponent Turkey has a lot of technique, a lot of emotion and a lot of quality, but as a team Austria is more compact and more cohesive. If your team doesn't get involved in any skirmishes and sticks to its plan, it will also overcome this hurdle. Austria can go far, I believe you can make it to the semi-finals."
. . . Stars in the ÖFB team. "It makes the squad as a whole, it's fascinating to see how everyone fulfills their role. Even Marko Arnautovic, who could be that individual player, works hard for his colleagues. I really like Christoph Baumgartner, always an invigorating element, immensely dangerous. Marcel Sabitzer is also playing an outstanding tournament."
. . . Ralf Rangnick. "He was my coach in Stuttgart in 1999, and later also in Hannover. Ralf has always followed through with his ideas and is positively obsessed with soccer. At 65, Austria suits him perfectly."
. . . Ralf's development. "In the past, he has had the odd problem with mature players. A Marko Arnautovic, who is not an easy guy, would have been slapped against the wall by Ralf 20 years ago. Today, he can also moderate that very well. Nothing can surprise him anymore."
. . . Germany. "They got through the group stage with aplomb, which was not to be expected beforehand. Germany are favorites against Denmark in the round of 16, and the crowd in Dortmund will bring an incredible amount of energy to the pitch - that should also be a plus. But it won't be a walk in the park - Denmark can be a miracle team."
. . . Favorites. "Everyone has Spain on their radar, who have been the most confident so far. Everything starts afresh in the round of 16, and one bad game can be the end of everything. Every team has to step up a gear again."
