US kicker concerned
“Deeply disturbed!” Racism scandal at Copa
The Copa America is once again overshadowed by racist incidents. This time, the national soccer team of host nation USA is affected. As the US association made public, some players were racially insulted on the internet on Thursday (local time) after the 2:1 defeat against Panama in Atlanta.
Earlier in the tournament, a Canadian professional had been confronted with racist messages.
"The U.S. Soccer Federation is aware of the racist comments made online against several players on our men's national team following today's match and is deeply concerned," it said in a statement posted on the X platform. "There is absolutely no place in the game for such hateful and discriminatory behavior." Such actions are not only unacceptable, but also contrary to the values of respect and inclusivity that the organization stands for.
The US team had to play the match short-handed for a long time after Timothy Weah was sent off in the 18th minute. He is said to be one of the players who was racially insulted in internet comments. The 24-year-old Weah is the son of George Weah; the 57-year-old was a world footballer in 1995 and President of Liberia from 2018 to January 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
