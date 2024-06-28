Ex-police chief arrested after school massacre

Police officers did nothing for more than an hour

A teenager shot and killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May 2022 in the worst shooting attack at a US school in a decade. Uvalde police have been criticized since it was revealed that more than a dozen officers waited outside the classrooms where the shooting occurred for more than an hour. The officers did nothing while children died in the rooms. Finally, the officers shot the shooter.