Mask alarm! Corona fear prevails at the Tour

"The danger is always there"

The German Red Bull team is also aware of the situation. The usual strict hygiene and precautionary measures are in place. In the event of infections, this will be ramped up again, as a spokesperson confirmed in response to a dpa inquiry. "The risk is always there, all the time. We try to be careful. It's hard to escape. Sometimes you need luck," said captain Primoz Roglic and added, looking at the packed hall at the press conference: "I assume that everyone has a negative test result."